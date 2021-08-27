Fire erupts at Karachi factory, 14 labourers killed

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Fourteen labourers were killed in a fire that erupted at a chemical factory in Karachi's Korangi on Friday.

The blaze started at 10am. Over eight fire trucks have arrived at the site.

The spokesperson of the fire brigade team has declared the blaze "third degree" because of the toxic chemical inside the factory. "There are some labourers still stuck inside the factory," he said. An operation is under way to rescue them.





Photos: SAMAA TV

Chief fire officer, Mubeen Ahmed, told SAMAA TV that the blaze erupted on the first floor of the building. "We are using snorkels and cranes to reach the second floor."

Ahmed added that the door to the roof of the factory was locked. "If the door was open, it would have been easier to rescue the labourers."

The Karachi Water and Sewage board has imposed an emergency at the Landhi and Sherpao hydrants.

KWSB MD Asadullah Khan has said a number of water tankers have been dispatched to the factory.

According to the residents of the area, the fire trucks arrived at the site two hours after the blaze started. Families of the labourers stuck inside the factory have gathered outside the factory.

The fire brigade teams are facing difficulties in the rescue operation because of the narrow lanes leading to the factory. An Edhi volunteer, Saddam, also sustained injuries while trying to extinguish the fire.

The police and Rangers personnel have cordoned off the area.

The bodies have been moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for identification.

Police preparing initial investigation report

In a media conference later in the day, Karachi Administrator Murtuza Wahab confirmed that the fire has been extinguished and cooling is under way.

"Twenty-one people were working on the first floor of the factory where the blaze erupted," he revealed. "So far, 10 bodies have been retrieved. They died from suffocation."

The police have been instructed to prepare an initial investigation report on how the fire started. "We are also seeing if there were proper emergency exits and fire extinguishers in the factory," Wahab added.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has promised free medical treatment for people injured in the fire. "We will provide all aid to the families of the deceased."

He has summoned a report from the Karachi commissioner and the labour department.