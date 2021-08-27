Fire erupts at Karachi factory, labourers stuck inside

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A fire erupted at a chemical factory in Karachi's Korangi on Friday.

The blaze started early morning. Over 10 fire trucks have been sent to the site.

The spokesperson of the fire brigade team has declared the blaze "third degree" because of the toxic chemical inside the factory. "There are around 15 to 20 labourers stuck inside the factory," he said. An operation is under way to rescue them.

The Karachi Water and Sewage board has imposed an emergency at the Landhi and Sherpao hydrants.

According to KWSB MD Asadullah Khan, a number of water tankers have been dispatched to the factory.