Firdous Ashiq Awan resigns as Punjab CM’s aide

Special Assistant to CM Punjab on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan has resigned from her post.

The PTI leader submitted her resignation Friday after a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at the CM House.

According to Buzdar, Awan will soon be given a portfolio in the federal government by Prime Minister Imran Khan. “I would be extremely happy if you [Awan] could continue assisting the party and providing her services in Punjab,” he said.

Read: Firdous Ashiq Awan — Pakistan’s coolest viral video-producing khala

In April 2019, the premier had appointed Awan as the special assistant to the prime minister on information and broadcasting. She had replaced Fawad Chaudhry, who at that time was the minister of science and technology.

Earlier in the day, Special Coordinator to Punjab CM Awn Chaudhry tendered in his resignation as well after he was asked to leave the Jahangir Tareen group.

“Everyone knows that Jahangir Khan Tareen is the person who played a pivotal role in the struggle of PTI and keeping in view his efforts for the success of PTI in 2018 Elections and formation of PTI Govt in the Centre and Punjab, my conscience does not allow me to abandon my association with the most loyal member of PTI who served selflessly as I have,” a letter shared by Chaudhry on Twitter stated.

I prefer to submit my resignation from the post to stand by Mr Tareen and his Group, he added.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.