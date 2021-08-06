Friday, August 6, 2021  | 26 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Firdous Ashiq Awan resigns as Punjab CM’s aide

Her appointment is being changed: Usman Buzdar

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
Special Assistant to CM Punjab on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan has resigned from her post. The PTI leader submitted her resignation Friday after a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at the CM House. According to Buzdar, Awan will soon be given a portfolio in the federal government by Prime Minister Imran Khan. "I would be extremely happy if you [Awan] could continue assisting the party and providing her services in Punjab," he said. Read: Firdous Ashiq Awan -- Pakistan’s coolest viral video-producing khala In April 2019, the premier had appointed Awan as the special assistant to the prime minister on information and broadcasting. She had replaced Fawad Chaudhry, who at that time was the minister of science and technology. Earlier in the day, Special Coordinator to Punjab CM Awn Chaudhry tendered in his resignation as well after he was asked to leave the Jahangir Tareen group. "Everyone knows that Jahangir Khan Tareen is the person who played a pivotal role in the struggle of PTI and keeping in view his efforts for the success of PTI in 2018 Elections and formation of PTI Govt in the Centre and Punjab, my conscience does not allow me to abandon my association with the most loyal member of PTI who served selflessly as I have," a letter shared by Chaudhry on Twitter stated. I prefer to submit my resignation from the post to stand by Mr Tareen and his Group, he added. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Special Assistant to CM Punjab on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan has resigned from her post.

The PTI leader submitted her resignation Friday after a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at the CM House.

According to Buzdar, Awan will soon be given a portfolio in the federal government by Prime Minister Imran Khan. “I would be extremely happy if you [Awan] could continue assisting the party and providing her services in Punjab,” he said.

Read: Firdous Ashiq Awan — Pakistan’s coolest viral video-producing khala

In April 2019, the premier had appointed Awan as the special assistant to the prime minister on information and broadcasting. She had replaced Fawad Chaudhry, who at that time was the minister of science and technology.

Earlier in the day, Special Coordinator to Punjab CM Awn Chaudhry tendered in his resignation as well after he was asked to leave the Jahangir Tareen group.

“Everyone knows that Jahangir Khan Tareen is the person who played a pivotal role in the struggle of PTI and keeping in view his efforts for the success of PTI in 2018 Elections and formation of PTI Govt in the Centre and Punjab, my conscience does not allow me to abandon my association with the most loyal member of PTI who served selflessly as I have,” a letter shared by Chaudhry on Twitter stated.

I prefer to submit my resignation from the post to stand by Mr Tareen and his Group, he added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
CM Punjab Usman Buzdar Firdous Ashiq Awan Punjab
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Firdous Ashiq Awan, Usman Buzdar, CM Usman Buzdar, Awn Chaudhry, Jehangir Tareen group
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer's physical remand extended
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer’s physical remand extended
Karachi lockdown: exams postponed, takeaways banned
Karachi lockdown: exams postponed, takeaways banned
Karachi men arrested for hosting party on rooftop
Karachi men arrested for hosting party on rooftop
Woman found dead in Islamabad's F-11
Woman found dead in Islamabad’s F-11
The Prime Minister House is up for rent
The Prime Minister House is up for rent
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Zahir Jaffer moved to Adiala Jail for 14 days
Zahir Jaffer moved to Adiala Jail for 14 days
Faisalabad imam arrested for attempted rape of two girls
Faisalabad imam arrested for attempted rape of two girls
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.