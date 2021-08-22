FIR registered after suicide bomb in Gwadar kills three

The Counter-Terrorism Department has registered an FIR of the suicide bomb attack aimed at Chinese workers in Gwadar on Friday.

Three people, including two children, were killed and four people wounded in the explosion.

The complaint has been registered at the CTD police station by a police officer. It includes sections of terrorism, murder, attempt to murder, and the Explosives Act, 1884.

On Saturday, the Balochistan government has announced Rs500,000 compensation for the grieving families. One of the injured people has been moved to a hospital in Karachi after his condition deteriorated.

Gwadar bombing

According to a statement issued by the interior ministry, on August 20, a convoy of Chinese nationals comprising three Chinese vehicles with integral security details of Pakistan army and police contingent was targeted in an attack on East Bay Expressway in Gwadar in the evening.

“The incident took place along the coastal road near a Fishermen Colony. A young boy ran out of the colony once the convoy reached there to target Chinese vehicles. Fortunately, soldiers of Pakistan army in plain clothes employed as hang around security rushed to intercept the boy who immediately exploded himself about 15-20 meters away from the convoy.”

“Resultantly, a Chinese national got injured who was rushed to nearest Gwadar Hospital. Unfortunately, two innocent children playing nearby the incident site lost their precious lives while another two children who received critical injuries were rushed to the hospital,” the statement added.

‘Punish the perpetrators’

The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan has strongly condemned the attack. It has extended its “sincere sympathies to the injured of both countries and expressed its deep condolences to the innocent victims in Pakistan.”

It asked Pakistan to properly treat the wounded, conduct a thorough investigation of the attack, and severely punish the perpetrators.

Pakistan departments “must take practical and effective measures to accelerate to implement strengthened whole-process security measures and upgraded security cooperation mechanism”. The country must ensure that similar incidents will not happen again.

The embassy noted that several terrorist attacks have been reported in succession, resulting in the casualties of several Chinese citizens. “The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan reminds the Chinese citizens in Pakistan to be vigilant, strengthen safety precautions, reduce unnecessary outings, and take effective security protections,” the statement read.