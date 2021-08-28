Fawad digs into PPP: Sindh’s money doesn’t stay in Sindh

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has criticised the Sindh government’s performance across the province, including Karachi, Larkana and Badin during a press conference on Saturday, Governor House.

The minister said the money given to Sindh was neither invested in Karachi nor in rural Sindh because this money goes to London and Dubai. The governance is in dire straits.

He criticised Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah saying that the media should ask what his 13-year performance was.

“Why are they not ready to issue health cards and why are they not allowing water monitoring?" Fawad said. He was referring to the PTI's Sehat Sahulat Progam health cards and Sindh government's blockade of IRSA's teams. "They are not working on their own and are not allowing the federal government either,” he said. The Indus River System Authority was forced to recently grant Sindh an additional 130,000 cusecs of water after it protested against IRSA’s decision to slash agricultural water quotas for the province by 30,000 cusecs.

During the press conference, the federal minister claimed that the next government in Sindh would be a PTI one.

Fawad Chaudhry also lashed out at the PML-N and National Assembly Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif and the Pakistan Democratic Movement. Shehbaz Sharif had just arrived in Karachi as had the PDM's Maulana Fazlur Rehman for a series of political engagements.

Fawad scoffed that the PDM was holding a meeting in Karachi Sunday, but cantonment board meetings attracted more people. Shehbaz Sharif should assess his status in Karachi and before the meeting, he added in acid tones. And as for Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Fawad insinuated he would “fall ill” again after the meeting. He was taking a jibe at the fact that Fazlur Rehman had fallen sick earlier after a big PDM meeting.

The Noon League does not look beyond central Punjab, added Fawad, and Bilawal does not bother beyond Sindh. Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto did nothing and they have no experience in politics, he added. They have given hundreds of speeches but have not spoken on any important issue, he added. Neither of them know what Pakistan's real problems are, he said.

'World should not leave the people of Afghanistan alone at this time'

Regarding the situation in the region, Fawad Chaudhry said Pakistan has been keeping a keen eye on the situation in Afghanistan. Big decisions require big hearts and there is a need to talk to world powers to move forward, he said.

Fawad appealed that the world should not leave the people of Afghanistan alone at this time. The government of this country is formed by the people of Afghanistan and the world should help them economically and socially and should not wait for the destruction of any nation, he said.