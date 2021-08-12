Why wasn’t a closer fire tender sent to Farhat Mirza’s house?

One of Karachi’s most famous forensic medicine experts Dr Farhat Mirza perished in a fire that broke out in his house in Mohammad Ali Housing Society in the middle of Wednesday night—a death that could have been averted had a fire tender reached in time. Investigations by SAMAA Digital reveal that a fire tender could not be dispatched from the closest fire station because it was shut. Its sole person on duty, a driver, had gone home.



Along with Prof. Farhat Mirza, a retired judge and a retired higher secondary school teacher also died in the blaze. The house, No 19-D in Sector D of MAHS, is located off Karachi main artery, Sharah-e Faisal.



Records from the Central Fire Brigade office tell the story of what happened during the night.





According to the Entry Book, the Central Fire Brigade received a call at 3:38am. The caller, who identified themselves as Tariq, said that a fire had broken out in bungalow No 19-D. Within two minutes, a fire tender, No 19, with driver Irfan was dispatched from Civic Centre fire station at 3:40am. Sixteen minutes later, by 3:56am, Irfan called the Central Fire Brigade to request another fire truck. Tender No KFB 2102 was dispatched with driver Sheikh Akram to rush to the site.



By 4:22am, the Central Fire Brigade received another call from Irfan, informed them that the fire was under control but they needed a bowser. Bowser No 305 was dispatched from Nazimabad fire station.



SAMAA Digital called the person who made the first distress call, Tariq. A woman picked up the phone, identified herself as Mrs Fahad, and said that she had made the original call. She lives on Karsaz Road with her family. Her mother lives in a bungalow No 18-B which was next to the house that caught fire. According to Mrs Fahad, she received a call from her mother at 3:33am that her neighbour’s house was on fire and she feared hers might also be at risk.



The question is why was a fire tender dispatched from Civic Centre fire station and not Manzoor Colony fire station, which was closer? In fact, Manzoor Colony fire station is half the distance to the road where the fire broke out (3.2km) and the Civic Centre fire station is 6.4km away.



According to officials who did not want to be named, there is one fire tender (No 1102) at Manzoor Colony fire station. It is functional but the station was closed because it did not have a driver on duty. The fire station has only one driver Ishtiaq, who came for duty at 8am on Wednesday morning and ended his 12-hour shift at 8pm and went home. The fire station was closed after he left. “If you have ten firemen, but you don’t have a driver to drive the fire truck, then the ten firefighters are of no use,” one of the officers explained.



The Entry Book revealed that not only Manzoor Colony fire station but five other fire stations in the city were closed Wednesday night because they did not have drivers. They were: Malir, Cattle Colony, Baldia, New Karachi and Gulistan-e-Jauhar. Karachi has a total of 24 fire stations.



The officials told Samaa Digital that drivers supposed to drive fire tenders have been deputed to Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) officers to drive their cars. Five drivers of the fire brigade were given to the Karachi Administrator, Municipal Commissioner, KMC’s Finance and Human Resource directors. Two fire brigade drivers were given to Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah. Among then, driver Ayub is driving the car of a provincial minister’s personal staff officer.



This information was confirmed by KMC Fire Brigade Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Mubin Ahmed. Ahmed said that the fire brigade was working at half its strength. It has 96 vehicles and 77 drivers. “For a quick response, KMC must overcome this shortage of staff,” he added.



They need two drivers to run one fire tender in two shifts.



According to the CFO, no new people have been appointed or hired to the fire brigade department since 2009. But in the meantime, many staffers have retired in these last twelve years.



When the federal government recently handed over 52 imported fire tenders to KMC to improve firefighting in Karachi, then former Administrator Laeeq Ahmed and the Municipal Commissioner wrote to the Sindh local government Secretary to request the appointment of new drivers to drive the new fire trucks. Laeeq Ahmed had said that if there was a problem, then at least the old drivers be returned from KMC officers.

When SAMAA Digital asked the CFO why the Fire Brigade had given its drivers to KMC officers, he replied by saying that this was a system and the system had been followed like this in the past too.