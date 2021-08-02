Faisalabad residents stage protest after sewer water enters their homes

Their houses are located near Jhang Road

People of Faisalabad took to the streets after sewer water entered their homes on Jhang Road Monday.

They blocked the Jhang Road and chanted slogans against the district administration.

A protester said that the sewerage overflowed in the area one month ago but the administration did nothing.

Another resident said that the smell has made it difficult to even breathe but now sewage has flowed inside their homes, making their situation worse.

They asked the authorities to clear the water, adding that they will not move till their demands are met.

