Faisalabad imam arrested for attempted rape of two girls

The imam of a mosque in Faisalabad has been arrested after a video of him trying to rape two small girls inside went viral on social media.

The girls are five and seven years old.

Police said that they received the information that the attack took place in Chak 59GB of District Faisalabad.

Locals identified the man in the video. The imam was arrested and an FIR was registered under Sections 376 (for rape), 511 and 295 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Police say that the case was registered on behalf of the State as the parents were not ready to take legal action against the imam.

When SAMAA TV tried to reach out to the family, they declined to comment.

A statement issued by the CPO Faisalabad’s office say that the “police police will present case well to merit the case.”

Harassment in Pakistan

If you or anyone you know is a survivor of online harassment, then you can contact the following organisations:

Punjab Commission on the Status of Women- 1043

FIA cybercrime wing- report the complaint at complaints@fia.gov.pk or helpdesk@nr3c.gov.pk

Madadgaar Toll-Free Helpline- 1098

Digital Rights Foundation’s Cyber Harassment Toll-Free Helpline- 0800-39393

Sahil Toll-Free helpline- 0800-13518

Pakistan Citizen portal

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.