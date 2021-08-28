Factory owner, managers booked for murder in Korangi fire

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A case has been registered by the State for the deaths of at least 16 labourers who perished in a deadly fire that erupted at a chemical factory in Karachi's Korangi.

The case was registered under Section 34 (Acts done by several persons with common intent) and Section 322 (Punishment for qatl-bis-sabab or unintentional murder).

The case has been registered against the building's owners, the factory's owners, managers, supervisors and two watchmen for showing utter negligence when it came to providing adequate security to the workers.

SBCA officer suspended

Three SBCA officers have been suspended, including assistant director, senior building inspector and building inspector for not taking action against the illegal factory built on a residential plot.

An inquiry committee has been formed comprising three senior SBCA directors. It will investigate those responsible for approving the building plan. The inquiry report will be submitted to the SBCA director general within seven days.

On Friday, at least seventeen labourers were killed in the fire. The victims included two brothers, a man and his uncle. Seven funerals were attended by political leaders.

Initial investigation report

Deputy Commissioner Korangi has sent an initial report of the incident to the Commissioner of Karachi.

The fire broke out at 10:08 am. There were no emergency exits doors and it took nine hours to extinguish the fire. Due to lack of arrangements, the workers died by suffocation, according to the initial report.

The factory has been sealed.

The spokesperson of the fire brigade team declared the blaze a "third degree" fire because of the toxic chemical inside the factory.

Chief Fire Officer Mubeen Ahmed told SAMAA TV that the blaze erupted on the first floor. "We used snorkels and cranes to reach the second floor."

Ahmed added that the door to the roof of the factory was locked. "If the door had been open, it would have been easier to rescue the labourers," he said.

The police and Rangers personnel have cordoned off the area.

All bodies have been sent to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for identification.

Edhi, Chhipa workers clash

Rescue workers from welfare organisations clashed over the bodies after the fire broke out.

Workers of the Edhi and Chhipa foundations were seen fighting over bodies that were being recovered from the factory by a snorkel.

Saad Edhi of the Edhi Foundation said the brawl took place due to a lack of coordination, however, he added, that the situation was quickly controlled.

Chhipa Foundation's Ramzan Chhipa said workers were "very passionate" about “serving first” and that might have been the reason behind the chaos.

There is often a dark side to the scuffle to get bodies. Ambulance drivers are rewarded for higher numbers. That is why they have been known to fight over who gets to transport a body at scenes of mass deaths.