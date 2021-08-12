Wah Cantt weapons factory explosion, three killed

Pakistan Army has cordoned off the area

Three people were killed and two injured after an explosion was reported in a weapons factory plant, the media wing of the Pakistan Army said Thursday.

Inter-Services Public Relations said that the fire which erupted following the blast has been doused. The POF Technical Emergency Response Team has cleared the accident site too.

The Pakistan Army's military wing said that they will share more details shortly.

Windows of nearby buildings were shattered following the blast. People on social media started posting videos of it.

The Pakistan Army personnel have cordoned off the area. All roads leading to the factory have been sealed and a heavy contingent of soldiers have been deployed around the factory.

An emergency has been imposed at the PFO hospital.

Established in 1951, Pakistan Ordnance Factories is a firearm and defence contractor which is headquartered in Wah Cantt. It is said to be the "largest state-owned defence manufacturer" in the country. It supplies weapons to the Pakistan Armed Forces and law enforcers.

Wah Cantt is a part of the Taxila tehsil of Rawalpindi district.