Saturday, August 14, 2021  | 4 Muharram, 1443
HOME > News

Cracker attack reported in Karachi’s Baldia, nine killed

Unidentified men target a truck

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago

Nine people were killed and seven injured after an explosion occurred in Karachi's Baldia Town Saturday night, Baldia SP Faizan Ali has confirmed.

It is being reported that the blast occurred in a Hyundai truck. A family was travelling from Faqeera Goth to Sherpao Colony in Landhi after attending a wedding when the explosion was reported.

The family, which hails from Swat, had hired a Shehzore truck to attend the wedding. Around 20 to 25 people, including mostly women and children, were travelling in it.

Unidentified men on a motorcycle drove near to the truck and opened fire. They hurled something in the truck after which the explosion occurred, South DIG Javed Akbar Riaz told SAMAA Digital. The men managed to escape.

Initial reports suggest that the blast occurred at 9:45 pm within the jurisdiction of Madina Colony police station, the DIG said.

All injured people have been moved to Civil Hospital, Karachi. There are reports of a few casualties. Unconfirmed reports suggest nine people have been killed.

It was earlier reported that this was a cylinder blast. SP Faizan Ali had, however, dismissed these reports and claimed that a cracker was used in the attack.

Keamari SSP Fida Hussain Janwari had, however, said that 10 people have been killed. It seems to be a cylinder blast, he added. He has reached the site now.

Speaking to SAMAA Digital, SSP Janwari said the police received information that a cylinder had exploded in the area. The inspection of the site of the crime, however, suggests that it was a terrorist attack.

The police think that explosive material has been used in the blast. The area has been cordoned off and the police have launched a search operation.

DIG South said that no sectarian angle has been observed yet, adding that bomb disposal teams have reached the site to confirm the nature of the blast.

