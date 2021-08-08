Explosion near Quetta’s police lines kills two, 12 injured

Your browser does not support the video tag.

An explosion near Quetta’s police lines has killed two policemen and injured 12 people including six policemen.

According to police IG Tahir Rai, explosives were planted in a motorcycle. Police and rescue teams arrived at the site after the explosion.

The injured are in a critical state and are being shifted to hospitals by rescue teams.

Security forces have sealed the area and have launched a search operation.

Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani condemned the attack confirming it was targetted at a police van.

"Terrorists want to destroy Balochistan's peace and spread fear," he said. "The ones who want to spread chaos in the province will be brought to justice."

