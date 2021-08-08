Sunday, August 8, 2021  | 28 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Explosion near Quetta’s police lines kills two, 12 injured

Explosives were planted in a motorcycle

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

An explosion near Quetta’s police lines has killed two policemen and injured 12 people including six policemen.

According to police IG Tahir Rai, explosives were planted in a motorcycle. Police and rescue teams arrived at the site after the explosion.

The injured are in a critical state and are being shifted to hospitals by rescue teams.

Security forces have sealed the area and have launched a search operation.

Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani condemned the attack confirming it was targetted at a police van.

"Terrorists want to destroy Balochistan's peace and spread fear," he said. "The ones who want to spread chaos in the province will be brought to justice."

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Mandi Bahauddin, daughter kills mother, proposal argument
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Pitiful state: Antelope at Karachi's DC office moved to zoo
Pitiful state: Antelope at Karachi’s DC office moved to zoo
Woman found dead in Islamabad's F-11
Woman found dead in Islamabad’s F-11
The Prime Minister House is up for rent
The Prime Minister House is up for rent
Zahir Jaffer moved to Adiala Jail for 14 days
Zahir Jaffer moved to Adiala Jail for 14 days
Faisalabad imam arrested for attempted rape of two girls
Faisalabad imam arrested for attempted rape of two girls
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Gold worth Rs790m stolen from Karachi bank’s lockers
Gold worth Rs790m stolen from Karachi bank’s lockers
Sindh schools to remain closed for 10 more days
Sindh schools to remain closed for 10 more days
Pakistan bans indoor dining, markets to stay open till 8pm
Pakistan bans indoor dining, markets to stay open till 8pm
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.