Sunday, August 15, 2021  | 5 Muharram, 1443
HOME > News

Explosion in Lower Dir, four policemen injured

Area cordoned off

Posted: Aug 15, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago

Photo: File

Four police officers were injured in an explosion near Lower Dir’s Daro Sunday afternoon.

According to initial reports, the explosives were planted on the roadside. The attackers targetted an Elite Force van.

The injured men have been moved to the hospital. The doctors have declared them to be out of danger.

A heavy police and Rangers contingent has reached the site and sealed the area. The bomb disposal squad has been called in as well. Evidence is being collected from the crime site, while further investigations are under way.

Earlier this month, a bus full of tourists was robbed at gunpoint on Chitral Road near Lower Dir. There were 44 passengers in the coaster, including a guide, cook, driver, and students from different educational institutions of Sindh and Punjab. They were travelling to Kumrat Valley for vacations.

The robbers took away everyone’s mobile phones and cash.

