13 killed in twin blasts, gunfire at Kabul airport

Two powerful explosions and gunfire at the Kabul airport have killed 13 people, including children, and injured many a day after western intelligence services warned that the facility may be targeted by terrorists.

A Pentagon spokesman says the twin blasts caused a number of US military and civilian casualties.

The first explosion hit one of the entry gates to the Kabul international airport. The blast was immediately followed by gunfire and, a few minutes later, another explosion nearby.

Pentagon officials have described it as ‘a complex attack’.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby confirmed the first blast on Twitter and said that the number of casualties was unclear. “We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can,” Kirby said.

Later, he said it was a complex attack that resulted in a number of US and civilian casualties.

A Taliban official told news agency Reuters that the blasts killed 13 people including children. A local news agency Asvaka put the death toll at 20 and the number of injured at over 100.

Reports suggest that the first blasts occurred at the Abbey Gate into the international airport; it is also called the East Gate and is used by civilians to access the airport. The second blast occurred close to the Baron Hotel near the gate, which Western nations had used to stage some evacuations.

Plumes of smoke were seen rising into the sky from a site near the airport.

At least five bodies and more than a dozen injured were taken to a Kabul hospital Thursday after two blasts outside the Afghan capital’s airport, an AFP photographer at the clinic said.

“There were many bodies and injured — at least five dead,” the photographer said at the Emergency Hospital, well known for treating victims of explosions.

Afghanistan’s Tolo News said the first blast came ‘from within the crowd,’ suggesting that it was a suicide attack. Unconfirmed reports claimed both blast were suicide bombings.

Heart-wrenching Images

Afghanistan’s local new agency Asvaka shared a video and images depicting the aftermath of the blast. The video shows people lying unconscious or dead amid piles of what looks like trash but what must have been the belongings of the people trying to leave the country. A few men bow to identify some faces.

Avaska photos show men with bloodied faces being rushed in handcarts towards the hospital. Some of the injured men walked to the hospital. AFP images show wounded women crying as they arrive at the hospital with blood on their faces.

“When people heard the explosion there was total panic. The Taliban then started firing in the air to disperse the crowd at the gate,” a witness told AFP on condition of anonymity.

“I saw a man rushing with an injured baby in his hands,” he added.

Wounded women arrive at a hospital for treatment after two blasts outside the airport in Kabul on August 26, 2021. (Photo AFP)

Terror threat at Kabul airport

Early Thursday Kabul time Western nations warned their citizens to immediately leave the surrounds of the airport over a terrorist threat, as thousands of people tried to reach a dwindling number of evacuation flights.

“Those at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately,” said the US State Department.

The advisory was issued a day after newspaper reports revealed that western intelligence services had warned of a terror threat for Kabul airport.

The blast comes as several western countries plan to end their evacuation flights citing an acute threat of an attack possibly within hours.

There are as many as 10,000 people at Kabul airport waiting to be airlifted by the US and its allies. More than 90,000 have fled the country since August 15 when the Taliban took over Kabul.

US President Joe Biden had earlier cited an “acute” terrorist threat from the regional chapter of the Islamic State jihadist group.

The US government and its allies had raised the alarm with a series of advisories warning their citizens to avoid the airport.

No specifics were given in the terror advisories, but Belgium Prime Minister Alexander De Croo referred to a threat from suicide bombers.

London also issued a warning to its citizens, saying “if you can leave Afghanistan safely by other means, you should do so immediately”.



This is a developing story. More details to follow.