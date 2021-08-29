Sunday, August 29, 2021  | 20 Muharram, 1443
Rocket attack near Kabul airport kills 2

Development come days after twin suicide bombings killed 170

SAMAA | and - Posted: Aug 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Aug 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

A rocket attack near the Kabul airport has killed at least two people and wounded many others, two days after a twin suicide bombing killed over 170 people including 13 US troops in Afghanistan's capital.

Two people have been killed and at least three wounded in what appears to be a rocket attack on a residential building, SAMAA TV reported citing Afghanistan's media outlets.

Social media footages show plumes of smoke rising in the air. Reports suggest that the explosion occurred in the Khwaja Bughra neighbourhood, just southwest of Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport.

A security official from the recently deposed government told AFP it was a rocket that "initial information shows hit a house".

The explosion came as the United States ends its civilian evacuation operation on Sunday before the August 31 deadline by the Taliban to complete the withdrawal. In the last two days, the US would evacuate its troops.

On Saturday, the US warned of another attack on the Kabul airport as the state department urged all US citizens to leave the area because of a "specific, credible threat", adding that the attack could happen today.

The US official held ISIS-K(Daesh in Khorasan) responsible for Friday's suicide attacks.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

