Explainer: What next with Taliban, TTP, amnesty?

Taliban fighters are about to complete a military takeover of Afghanistan

The Taliban would take back power after two decades after US-led forces toppled it in the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks

Government forces have surrendered or retreated

The Taliban have announced an amnesty for Afghan government official but is likely to be selective. Old enemies will mostly likely to be put in front of Shariah courts.



The Taliban is unlikely to forgive three groups. The fighters led by Abdul Rasheed Dostum and Atta Mohammad and the Afghan commando troops who were involved in night raids with the Americans.

We are seeing a repeat of history. Before leaving Kabul, Bagram was the first place the Taliban evacuated 20 years ago and today Bagram is the first place they captured while entering Kabul.

After 9/11 the Americans first came in October. The Northern Alliance allied with them after its leader Ahmad Shah Masood was killed. Today its leader Atta Mohammad Nur is unlikely to be granted clemency. Atta Mohammad is the former governor of Balkh province and was a close ally of Masood because they were both Tajiks.



Twenty years ago, Abdul Rasheed Dostum told the Taliban that there would be an amnesty and they would be tried according to the Geneva convention. About 2,500 Taliban fighters were put in containers said to be headed to Kabul. But after they were held for four days they were all killed. This is why Dostum will unlikely to be granted amnesty today.

Dostum and Atta Mohammad have most likely gone to Uzbekistan.



The Taliban have said that not a single Talib will be allowed to enter Kabul unless told. But we see at the moment lots of Taliban gathering in Babar garden but without weapons. People say they are the sleeper units. The Taliban fighters have actually been gathering on the west side of Kabul at Qalai Haider Khan.

They are not going to attack because the goal is to avoid bloodshed in Kabul.

What is likely to happen to the TTP?

The Taliban have captured Kunar which is a hotbed for the BLA, TTP and ISIS. Either they will move to the connected Afghan province of Nuristan, which has not been captured or they will surrender. Another option is for them to come to Pakistan.

What will happen to Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah?

Some people will not be forgiven. President Ashraf Ghani and Vice President Amrullah Saleh are two people. The jury is still out on Abdullah Abdullah. His is a slightly stranger position. He was also a part of the Northern Alliance of Abdullah Shah Mehsud but in recent times he was in Doha for the negotiations. The Taliban have actually not said anything clear about him yet. Abdullah may negotiate but is unlikely to get anything in return. They may use him to get the yet untaken Panjshir valley to surrender as he is from there. And then they will neutralise him in whatever way they deem fit.

