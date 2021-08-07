Ertugrul actor fraud case: TikToker Kashif Zameer granted bail

TikToker Kashif Zameer, accused of defrauding Turkish actor Engin Altan, has been granted bail by a Lahore court.

He was arrested on July 18 after Altan filed a complaint against him.

In a hearing on Saturday, the suspect was presented in court after the completion of his physical remand. His bail was approved against a surety of Rs50,000.

The Punjab police arrested Kashif after a complaint letter from the Turkish Embassy was sent to the Punjab Home Department. The TikToker invited Engin to Pakistan to shoot for his Chaudhry Group of Companies, but no payments were made to him, it stated. When Engin demanded the remuneration, Kashif called the contract off.

An FIR was registered at the Racecourse police station in Lahore. The police seized weapons and a private vehicle with a green number plate and a blue protocol light from a raid at his residence.

Kashif met Engin in Turkey before he came to Pakistan, and gifted him a ring worth Rs6 million. The actor arrived in Pakistan in December 2020 on a two-day visit.

Soon after, reports started circulating of Kashif being involved in several crimes, with eight cases already filed against him.

Engin played the lead in the popular historical series Diliris: Ertugrul.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.