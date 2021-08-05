Ensure confidentiality of cabinet meetings, documents: Federal govt tells ministries

The federal government has taken notice of information leaks from cabinet meetings in the mainstream media.

A letter addressed to the cabinet division Thursday stated that the ministries and division should ensure the privacy of meetings and documents.

“Ministers, advisors, and special assistants should make4 sure nothing is leaked from the confidential meetings,” it read. According to the Rules of Business, 1973, cabinet documents have been declared “confidential”.

The letter expressed concerns that documents reach electronic and print mainstream media before the meeting is even over.

