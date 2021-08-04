Education ministers to discuss reopening of schools today

The Inter-Provincial Education Ministers’ Conference will be held on August 4 (today) due to the rising rate of coronavirus cases.

It will be chaired by Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood in which a decision will be taken on whether to continue schooling in-person or not.

The meeting will discuss coronavirus SOPs at educational institutions and consider options for implementation including vaccination of teachers and other staff members.

No proposal from any province to close educational institutions has been received so far, according to the educational sources.

All public and private schools in Punjab reopened on August 2 after their summer vacations while Sindh has closed all educational institutes due to the rise in positivity rate.

