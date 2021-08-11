Edhi, Sindh govt dispute each other’s coronavirus death toll data

A difference has emerged in the coronavirus death toll data gathered by the Sindh government and Edhi Foundation.

According to the Sindh government’s data, at least 105 people have been reported to have died in the last four days. The Edhi Foundation reported a higher number, 141 deaths, from across the province.

On August 1, the government reported 36 people died in the province, however, Edhi said they had received 37 bodies from Karachi alone.

On August 2, the government reported a total of 12 deaths and Edhi said it had received 33 bodies.

On August 3, the government updated its data to 28 deaths and Edhi said it had 33.

On August 4, at least 29 deaths were reported in official data while Edhi received 33 bodies.

There is a difference of 46 deaths between the figures of the provincial government and the Edhi Foundation.

Murtaza Wahab, the spokesperson of the Sindh government, has challenged the Edhi data. He said that it is not necessary that all the bodies Edhi received were of people who had died of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Faisal Edhi, head of the Edhi Foundation, has rejected any errors in his data.

Faisal Edhi said that it is possible that his foundation could not transfer some of the bodies of coronavirus patients but there is complete data of all victims who had been transported by Edhi.

The fourth wave of coronavirus has been spreading in Sindh. On Monday, the government eased coronavirus restrictions in Sindh. Markets will be allowed to stay open from 8 am to 8 pm, while outdoor dining is allowed till 10 pm.

The Sindh government has been told to ensure strict implementation of SOPs in Karachi, Hyderabad, and 11 other cities in the province.

The decision was taken after the Covid-19 positivity ratio in Karachi fell from 24.2% to 21.4% this week

The guidelines to avoid exposure to the new variant are the same:

Sanitize hands more often

Wear a mask

Avoid public gatherings

Get vaccinated as soon as possible

Avoid meeting people with symptoms

Avoid unnecessary travel

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

