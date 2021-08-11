Wednesday, August 11, 2021  | 1 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Edhi, Sindh govt dispute each other’s coronavirus death toll data

There is difference of 46 deaths

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago

Photo: AFP/File

A difference has emerged in the coronavirus death toll data gathered by the Sindh government and Edhi Foundation.

According to the Sindh government’s data, at least 105 people have been reported to have died in the last four days. The Edhi Foundation reported a higher number, 141 deaths, from across the province.

  • On August 1, the government reported 36 people died in the province, however, Edhi said they had received 37 bodies from Karachi alone.
  • On August 2, the government reported a total of 12 deaths and Edhi said it had received 33 bodies.
  • On August 3, the government updated its data to 28 deaths and Edhi said it had 33.
  • On August 4, at least 29 deaths were reported in official data while Edhi received 33 bodies.

There is a difference of 46 deaths between the figures of the provincial government and the Edhi Foundation.

Murtaza Wahab, the spokesperson of the Sindh government, has challenged the Edhi data. He said that it is not necessary that all the bodies Edhi received were of people who had died of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Faisal Edhi, head of the Edhi Foundation, has rejected any errors in his data.

Faisal Edhi said that it is possible that his foundation could not transfer some of the bodies of coronavirus patients but there is complete data of all victims who had been transported by Edhi.

The fourth wave of coronavirus has been spreading in Sindh. On Monday, the government eased coronavirus restrictions in Sindh. Markets will be allowed to stay open from 8 am to 8 pm, while outdoor dining is allowed till 10 pm.

The Sindh government has been told to ensure strict implementation of SOPs in Karachi, Hyderabad, and 11 other cities in the province.

The decision was taken after the Covid-19 positivity ratio in Karachi fell from 24.2% to 21.4% this week

The guidelines to avoid exposure to the new variant are the same:

  • Sanitize hands more often
  • Wear a mask
  • Avoid public gatherings
  • Get vaccinated as soon as possible
  • Avoid meeting people with symptoms
  • Avoid unnecessary travel

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Mandi Bahauddin, daughter kills mother, proposal argument
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pitiful state: Antelope at Karachi's DC office moved to zoo
Pitiful state: Antelope at Karachi’s DC office moved to zoo
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt announces public holiday on 1st Muharram
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt announces public holiday on 1st Muharram
Hamid Mir’s HARDTalk interview: Why's he banned from GEO TV?
Hamid Mir’s HARDTalk interview: Why’s he banned from GEO TV?
Gold worth Rs790m stolen from Karachi bank’s lockers
Gold worth Rs790m stolen from Karachi bank’s lockers
Sindh schools to remain closed for 10 more days
Sindh schools to remain closed for 10 more days
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Women given leadership roles at Two Holy Mosques
Women given leadership roles at Two Holy Mosques
Today's Outlook: PM in Karachi, gold sinks, exam updates
Today’s Outlook: PM in Karachi, gold sinks, exam updates
Zahir's parents had nothing to do with murder, argue lawyers
Zahir’s parents had nothing to do with murder, argue lawyers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.