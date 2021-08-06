Friday, August 6, 2021  | 26 Zilhaj, 1442
Dubai-bound Pakistani passengers required to take rapid PCR test

Passengers stranded at Karachi, Islamabad airports

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Aug 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Many passengers were stranded at the Karachi and Islamabad airports after the United Arab Emirates imposed the requirement of a rapid PCR test to enter the country.

They staged protests after being denied boarding passes. Airport authorities expressed helplessness saying they cannot do much about a step taken by the UAE government.

Passengers were furious that the step was taken without any early notice. They were informed about it as late as just four hours before the departure time.

The carriage of UAE residents from India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Uganda was suspended, a circular published on the FlyDubai website on August 4 read.

However, it said the following categories of passengers, whether vaccinated or not, will be granted permission to enter Dubai subject to compliance with certain conditions:

  • Members of medical staff
  • Educational sector employees
  • Students currently studying in the UAE
  • Holders of a valid visa issued on humanitarian grounds
  • Employees of local and federal government entities
  • Passengers undergoing medical treatment in the UAE

These passengers will, however, have to present a printed copy of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result and must undergo a rapid PCR, RT PCR, ID NOW or molecular test four hours before boarding the aircraft in their country of departure. They must undergo a PCR test on arrival in Dubai.

