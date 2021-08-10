Dubai-bound Pakistani passengers no longer required to carry vaccination certificate

Passengers must complete a Covid-19 PCR test on arrival
Pakistani passengers travelling to and through Dubai are no longer required to carry a Covid-19 vaccination certificate for entry into the country.
All passengers from Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria, and Uganda carrying a valid UAE residence visa will be allowed to travel to and through the emirate upon fulfilling the following conditions:
The updated advisory was published on UAE’s national flag carrier Emirates.
UAE nationals are not required to fulfil the first three conditions but would have to undertake a Covid 19 PCR test on arrival, the advisory read.
All other passengers, except UAE nationals, who have been in India, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Uganda in the past 14 days will not be allowed to enter Dubai, it added.
Many passengers were stranded at the Karachi and Islamabad airports after the United Arab Emirates imposed the requirement of a rapid PCR test to enter the country last week.
They staged protests after being denied boarding passes. Airport authorities expressed helplessness saying they cannot do much about a step taken by the UAE government.
Passengers were furious that the step was taken without any early notice. They were informed about it as late as just four hours before the departure time.