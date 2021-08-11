Driver, guard steal Rs200m from Karachi security company

The Karachi police have accused a driver and security guard of running away after stealing Rs200 million from a security company on August 9.

The company employees said that the driver and security guard were instructed to take the money and deposit it in a bank on II Chunrigar Road. They, however, ran away with the money.

The security guard even took the weapon given to him, the police said.

The Mithadar police have registered a case and are conducting raids to arrest the suspects.

On August 7, employees of a private bank in Karachi stole gold mortgaged against Rs790 million from two branches in District East. According to the police, the bank’s teams found the lockers empty at its branches in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Gulshan-e-Iqbal during audits on the nights of August 2 and August 4.

Two cases have been registered at the Sharae Faisal and Aziz Bhatti police stations.

Gulistan-e-Jauhar bank: General Manager Zulfiqar Abidi told the police that when the audit team opened the lockers to check the gold, it found artificial jewellery in 150 sealed bags. A total of 28 customers of the bank had mortgaged the gold to acquire loans worth Rs550 million.

Branch Manager Farah Mansoor, Gold Finance Executive Adeel Lateef, Relationship Managers Daniyal, Safar Kalhaar, and Zulfiqar Junejo have been named in the FIR.

Gulshan-e-Iqbal bank: The case at the Aziz Bhatti police station was registered by Deputy Manager Rehan Ahmed Yousafi. Just like the other branch, here too, gold mortgaged against Rs240 million loans was gone and replaced by artificial jewellery. The bank nominated Branch Manager Agha Mansoor, Operations Manager Kamran, Relationship Manager Muhammad Saleem, and Gold Relationship Manager Adeel in the case.

On August 5, two guards of a money changer were killed and a worker was injured by suspected robbers in Buffer Zone. District Central Senior Superintendent of Police Gulam Murtaza Tabassum told SAMAA TV that a pick-up vehicle was on the way to its destination after picking up cash from a bank when it came under attack.

According to Tabassum, the suspects stopped the vehicle before opening straight fire at the driver and his two colleagues.

All three were initially injured and taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where two of them were declared dead on arrival. The condition of the third person has been declared “precarious” by the doctors. The deceased were identified as Maqsood and Shahroz Ali while Imtiaz Siraj was injured.