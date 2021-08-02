Drive-thru vaccination center re-opens in Karachi

The Sindh government drive-thru coronavirus vaccination center is open again at Bin Qasim Park Clifton in Karachi to help manage the large numbers of people lining up.

This service is being offered between 4pm to 12pm daily.

Vaccines: Moderna, Sinovac, Sinopharm, CanSino and Pakvac.

People rushed to vaccination centres across the city after the Sindh government tightened restrictions and imposed a partial lockdown.

The rush is being caused by the fear that the Sindh government will go through with its deadline of blocking salaries for unvaccinated people after August 31.