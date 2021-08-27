Friday, August 27, 2021  | 18 Muharram, 1443
News

Doctors announce strike after violent protest against licensing exam

One doctor fainted during protest

Posted: Aug 27, 2021
Posted: Aug 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago

Lahore's young doctors have announced to stop work in the OPDs after their colleagues protesting a licensing exam clashed with the police, which responded with alleged heavy-handedness.

A heavy police contingent was present when young doctors arrived at Barkat Market in Lahore on Friday to protest against a licensing exam introduced recently by the Pakistan Medical Council (PMC).

The doctors tried to enter the examination center to stop foreign examiner from handing out the papers. The police charged protestors with batons and paper spray. In a clash with the police, one doctor fainted and several doctors fell ill.

Consequently, the young doctors ended the protest but announced that no doctors would be working at the OPDs on Saturday.

During the clash, there was panic and unease in the Barkat Road and surrounding areas, and citizens faced difficulties for many hours.

The Pakistan Medical Commission has announced that in order to practice in Pakistan, doctors will have to take a licensing exam after completing 5 years of education.

MBBS examiners from abroad are to be tested this year. On the other hand, young doctors claim the additional examination was unfair as they had already passed the same exam to obtain their MBBS degrees.

After the protest and clash on Friday, the PMC postponed the exam, which would be held on Sunday (August 29).

