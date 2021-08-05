Thursday, August 5, 2021  | 25 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Dera Ghazi Khan: Three men arrested for burning 11-year-old’s tongue

FIR registered, Punjab CM takes notice

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
Listen to the story
Three men were arrested Thursday afternoon for burning the tongue of an 11-year-old child in the merged districts of Dera Ghazi Khan's Koh-e-Suleman, the police said. An FIR, registered by the victim's father, stated that the suspects assaulted the child over suspicion of stealing a teapot. "They burned his tongue and then cut it with an axe." The complaint has been filed under sections 337-A (whoever, by doing any act with the intention of thereby causing hurt to any person, or with the knowledge that he is likely thereby to cause hurt to any person), 337-K (causing hurt to extort confession, or to compel restoration of property), and 34 (acts done by several persons In furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the crime and instructed the police to ensure the culprits are punished. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Three men were arrested Thursday afternoon for burning the tongue of an 11-year-old child in the merged districts of Dera Ghazi Khan’s Koh-e-Suleman, the police said.

An FIR, registered by the victim’s father, stated that the suspects assaulted the child over suspicion of stealing a teapot. “They burned his tongue and then cut it with an axe.”

The complaint has been filed under sections 337-A (whoever, by doing any act with the intention of thereby causing hurt to any person, or with the knowledge that he is likely thereby to cause hurt to any person), 337-K (causing hurt to extort confession, or to compel restoration of property), and 34 (acts done by several persons In furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the crime and instructed the police to ensure the culprits are punished.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
assault Dera Ghazi Khan
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Dera Ghazi Khan, 11-year-old child, assault
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Sindh imposes 'partial lockdown' in Karachi till August 8
Sindh imposes ‘partial lockdown’ in Karachi till August 8
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer's physical remand extended
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer’s physical remand extended
Karachi lockdown: exams postponed, takeaways banned
Karachi lockdown: exams postponed, takeaways banned
Karachi men arrested for hosting party on rooftop
Karachi men arrested for hosting party on rooftop
Woman found dead in Islamabad's F-11
Woman found dead in Islamabad’s F-11
The Prime Minister House is up for rent
The Prime Minister House is up for rent
People donate $36,000 for Noor Mukadam's legal case in 19...
People donate $36,000 for Noor Mukadam’s legal case in 19 hours
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.