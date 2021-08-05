Dera Ghazi Khan: Three men arrested for burning 11-year-old’s tongue

Three men were arrested Thursday afternoon for burning the tongue of an 11-year-old child in the merged districts of Dera Ghazi Khan’s Koh-e-Suleman, the police said.

An FIR, registered by the victim’s father, stated that the suspects assaulted the child over suspicion of stealing a teapot. “They burned his tongue and then cut it with an axe.”

The complaint has been filed under sections 337-A (whoever, by doing any act with the intention of thereby causing hurt to any person, or with the knowledge that he is likely thereby to cause hurt to any person), 337-K (causing hurt to extort confession, or to compel restoration of property), and 34 (acts done by several persons In furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the crime and instructed the police to ensure the culprits are punished.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.