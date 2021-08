Your browser does not support the video tag.

Six people were injured after a cylinder exploded on Murree's Mall Road Thursday.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared the condition to two people critical who were then moved to a hospital in Rawalpindi.

The cylinder exploded at a coffee shop, the rescue teams said. The police and security personnel have reached the site.

