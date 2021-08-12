Thursday, August 12, 2021  | 2 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
Cybercrime: Men arrested for posing as women on Facebook

They were looting people

Posted: Aug 12, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago

The Cyber Crime Wing of the FIA has arrested two men, including a foreign national, in Lahore on charges of looting people while posing as women on Facebook.

The foreigner has been identified as Darlington, a resident of Nigeria.

The agency has also arrested a Pakistani named Asif Nawaz and recovered Rs2 million from his possession.

FIA Additional Director Shahid Hussain said that during the investigation the suspects said that they duped people by uploading pictures of beautiful girls. They chatted with different men and then looted them by asking them for dollars.

Must read: Here’s how you can protect your WhatsApp from getting hacked

Last year, the streets across the country had emptied due to the lockdown, but the traffic on the internet has increased dramatically. The Federal Investigation Authority, however, wants you to beware while you surf online.

It warned students and other online users against an increase in cybercrimes in an advisory issued on Saturday.

According to the FIA, men and women make fake accounts on social media and invite people to be friends with them. “They force youngsters and women to send them inappropriate pictures and then blackmail them,” the advisory stated.

The authority has advised people to avoid uploading pictures or personal details on their social media accounts.

In case someone is harassed, they can lodge a complaint by calling 9911, which is the National Response Centre for Cyber Crime, the advisory added.

