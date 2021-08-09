CTD registers FIR of Quetta police lines explosion

The counter-terrorism department has registered an FIR of the explosion near Quetta’s police lines on Sunday.

Two policemen were killed and 12 people, including six policemen, were injured in the blast. According to IG Tahir Rai, explosives were planted in a motorcycle.

A CTD spokesperson said the complaint includes sections of terrorism and The Explosives Act, 1884. “We have collected evidence from the site and sent them for forensics,” he said.

The Balochistan Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for the attack, he added.

The CTD has launched a search operation in the area.

On Sunday, Balochistan spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani condemned the attack, confirming that it was targetted at a police van.

“Terrorists want to destroy Balochistan’s peace and spread fear,” he said. “The ones who want to spread chaos in the province will be brought to justice.”

