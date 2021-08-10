Tuesday, August 10, 2021  | 30 Zilhaj, 1442
CTD kills five ‘terrorists’ in Quetta operation

Weapons, explosives recovered from site

Posted: Aug 10, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
Five terrorists were killed in an operation by the Quetta Counter-Terrorism Department early Tuesday morning. According to a spokesperson, a search operation was conducted near the Northern Bypass. "When we reached the site, the suspects opened fire on the police personnel." They were shot dead in an exchange of fire. "The suspects were planning an attack on the Muharram processions," the spokesperson added. The police have seized a huge cache of weapons and explosives from the site. On Sunday, two policemen were killed and 12 people injured in an explosion near the Quetta police lines. According to the police, explosives were planted on a motorcycle. The Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack. An FIR, under sections of terrorism and The Explosives Act, 1884, has been registered.
Five terrorists were killed in an operation by the Quetta Counter-Terrorism Department early Tuesday morning.

According to a spokesperson, a search operation was conducted near the Northern Bypass. “When we reached the site, the suspects opened fire on the police personnel.”

They were shot dead in an exchange of fire. “The suspects were planning an attack on the Muharram processions,” the spokesperson added. The police have seized a huge cache of weapons and explosives from the site.

On Sunday, two policemen were killed and 12 people injured in an explosion near the Quetta police lines. According to the police, explosives were planted on a motorcycle.

The Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack. An FIR, under sections of terrorism and The Explosives Act, 1884, has been registered.

