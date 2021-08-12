Thursday, August 12, 2021  | 2 Muharram, 1443
Crane vessel rescuing stranded ship at Sea View got stuck

Heng Tong 77 stranded at Karachi shore since July 21

Posted: Aug 12, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago

The crane vessel called in to rescue Heng Tong 77, the cargo ship stranded near Karachi’s Sea View, also got stuck on Karachi’s shore on Wednesday.

Heng Tong 77 departed from India’s Chennai port for Istanbul. On July 18, it stopped in Karachi for staff changes. The high tides pushed it towards the coast, a few kilometres away from Sea View where it got stuck on July 21.

Earlier, the rescue team dug sand in the ocean to create a channel that allowed them reach the vessel. Foreign tug boats were also brought to pull the ship into deeper waters. However, it did not work.

On July 27, the Karachi Port Trust decided to remove fuel from the ship. It was carrying 118 tonnes of bunker fuel.

When all failed, a crane vessel was hired to pull the ship into sailable waters. On Wednesday morning, the crane started working and was able to pull it 600ft into the water. By evening, the crane’s anchor malfunctioned and just like Hen Tong 77, it drifted towards the shore due to strong winds and got stuck in the sand.

“We are facing difficulty due to the weather,” said Captain Asim Iqbal, the ship agent. South-West monsoon winds are blowing at the speed of 35knots and similar situation with the tides, he said.

Captain Iqbal was hopeful that they be able to pull out the stranded ship in a day or two.

Stranded Heng Tong 77 ship detention orders over Karachi risk

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs issued a detention order for the stranded Heng Tong 77.

Minister Ali Zaidi posted the detention notice on Twitter in which he mentions that the vessel was inspected on July 22 by surveyors. In subsequent inspections, the ship was declared “unseaworthy”. The power to declare it unfit for the sea is granted under section 391 of the Pakistan Merchant Ordinance, 2001.

The ministry in its order said that the ship is a threat to the Pakistan maritime channel and other ships due to the defective condition of the hull, navigation equipment and machinery.
Heng Tong 77
 
