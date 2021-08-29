Covid restrictions eased for Sindh cities except Karachi, Hyderabad

All parts of Sindh, excluding Karachi and Hyderabad, will see a slight ease in the Covid-19 restrictions while the two cities continue to observe the ones already in place.

They face a bigger threat of the virus spreading during its fourth wave as compared to the remaining districts and divisions of the province, a notification by the Sindh government said Sunday.

While markets and business activities continue to be allowed to stay open till 8pm in Karachi and Hyderabad, other parts of the province will see them operating till 10pm.

Karachi will observe “Closed Days” — total closure of markets, bar essential services — on Fridays and Sundays, Hyderabad on Fridays and Saturdays while in the remaining province, markets will remain closed only on Fridays.

A complete ban on indoor weddings and related ceremonies will continue in Karachi and Hyderabad while outdoor functions will be allowed with a maximum of 300 guests under strict Covid-19 protocols till 10pm.

However, an additional 100 guests will be allowed to attend outdoor gatherings in the remaining province, where indoor weddings are also now allowed there with 200 vaccinated guests.

The respective administrations of the districts across the province will decide if shrines should be opened there or not, while those in Karachi and Hyderabad will remain closed.

Offices in all parts of Sindh, excluding the two urban centres, are now allowed to work with 100% attendance while that of 50% continues to be the limit in the two cities.

Unlike Karachi and Hyderabad, parks, water sports and swimming pools will also stay open in the remaining parts of the province.

The restrictions will stay in place at least until September 15, the notification said.

Earlier, the National Command and Operation Centre announced schools across Pakistan will stay open thrice a week with 50% attendance.

After noting a rise in coronavirus cases, the forum has decided to extend the coronavirus SOPs to 27 cities across the country till September 13.