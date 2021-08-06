Pakistan Railway to charge unvaccinated passengers 10% extra

Pakistan Railways to start charging a 10% “Covid charge” on train tickets from passengers who have not been vaccinated.

The Covid charge will apply in a month, from September 1, spokesperson Nazia Jabeen told SAMAA Digital. For example, the economy class ticket for the Karachi Express between Karachi and Lahore costs Rs1,850, but after a 10 percent increase, the ticket will cost Rs2,035. Similarly, the ticket for AC Standard Class will increase from Rs3,400 to Rs3,740. The ticket for AC Business will increase from Rs4,700 to Rs5,170 and the ticket for AC Sleeper will increase from Rs6,700 to Rs7,370.

Passengers under the age of 20 years are exempt.

“During travel, passengers will have to show their Covid certificate,” she said.

From January 1, 2022, unvaccinated passengers over the age of 20 will not be allowed to travel on trains, the railways spokesperson said.

Jabeen said March 31, 2022, is the cut-off date for for railway passengers to get their jabs. From April 1, 2022, no unvaccinated passenger will be allowed on board.

Pakistan Railways is taking these measures to encourage passengers to get vaccinated, said Jabeen.

The Civil Aviation Authority has already banned domestic travel for unvaccinated passengers.