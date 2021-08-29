Covid-19: Unvaccinated people barred from using public transport in Sindh

The Sindh government issued on Sunday new restrictions for unvaccinated people in the province as coronavirus metrics continue to rise in the province.

A notification issued by the health department stated that people who have still not gotten immunised won’t be allowed to use public transport after September 15.

Here are the other SOPs announced for Covid-19 vaccination:

Unvaccinated people won’t be allowed to use vehicles transporting employees of any office after September 15.

Unimmunised people will be barred from using or driving vehicles for educational purposes after September 30.

Complete coronavirus vaccination for travel on motorways after October 30.

Earlier this week, the National Command and Operation Centre announced new restrictions as well.

Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to board on both international and domestic flights from September 30.

Unvaccinated people visiting and working at malls, hotels, restaurants, and guest houses won’t be allowed inside after September 30.

Unvaccinated people will be barred from using public transport after October 15.

Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed on motorways and highways after October 31.

The decision was taken after the daily death toll from the deadly virus rose to a four-month high. In the last 24 hours, more than 3,900 new cases were reported across Pakistan, while 69 people succumbed to coronavirus.

So far, more than 50 million people have been vaccinated. The government has encouraged people to get their second jab of the vaccine 28 days after the first one. You don’t have to wait for an SMS.