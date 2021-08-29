Covid-19: Unvaccinated people barred from using public transport in Sindh

Government announces new restrictions
The Sindh government issued on Sunday new restrictions for unvaccinated people in the province as coronavirus metrics continue to rise in the province.
A notification issued by the health department stated that people who have still not gotten immunised won’t be allowed to use public transport after September 15.
Here are the other SOPs announced for Covid-19 vaccination:
Earlier this week, the National Command and Operation Centre announced new restrictions as well.
The decision was taken after the daily death toll from the deadly virus rose to a four-month high. In the last 24 hours, more than 3,900 new cases were reported across Pakistan, while 69 people succumbed to coronavirus.
So far, more than 50 million people have been vaccinated. The government has encouraged people to get their second jab of the vaccine 28 days after the first one. You don’t have to wait for an SMS.