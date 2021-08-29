Sunday, August 29, 2021  | 20 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Covid-19: Unvaccinated people barred from using public transport in Sindh

Government announces new restrictions

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
The Sindh government issued on Sunday new restrictions for unvaccinated people in the province as coronavirus metrics continue to rise in the province. A notification issued by the health department stated that people who have still not gotten immunised won't be allowed to use public transport after September 15. Here are the other SOPs announced for Covid-19 vaccination: Unvaccinated people won't be allowed to use vehicles transporting employees of any office after September 15. Unimmunised people will be barred from using or driving vehicles for educational purposes after September 30. Complete coronavirus vaccination for travel on motorways after October 30. Earlier this week, the National Command and Operation Centre announced new restrictions as well. Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to board on both international and domestic flights from September 30.Unvaccinated people visiting and working at malls, hotels, restaurants, and guest houses won’t be allowed inside after September 30.Unvaccinated people will be barred from using public transport after October 15.Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed on motorways and highways after October 31. The decision was taken after the daily death toll from the deadly virus rose to a four-month high. In the last 24 hours, more than 3,900 new cases were reported across Pakistan, while 69 people succumbed to coronavirus. So far, more than 50 million people have been vaccinated. The government has encouraged people to get their second jab of the vaccine 28 days after the first one. You don't have to wait for an SMS.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Sindh government issued on Sunday new restrictions for unvaccinated people in the province as coronavirus metrics continue to rise in the province.

A notification issued by the health department stated that people who have still not gotten immunised won’t be allowed to use public transport after September 15.

Here are the other SOPs announced for Covid-19 vaccination:

  • Unvaccinated people won’t be allowed to use vehicles transporting employees of any office after September 15.
  • Unimmunised people will be barred from using or driving vehicles for educational purposes after September 30.
  • Complete coronavirus vaccination for travel on motorways after October 30.

Earlier this week, the National Command and Operation Centre announced new restrictions as well.

  • Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to board on both international and domestic flights from September 30.
  • Unvaccinated people visiting and working at malls, hotels, restaurants, and guest houses won’t be allowed inside after September 30.
  • Unvaccinated people will be barred from using public transport after October 15.
  • Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed on motorways and highways after October 31.

The decision was taken after the daily death toll from the deadly virus rose to a four-month high. In the last 24 hours, more than 3,900 new cases were reported across Pakistan, while 69 people succumbed to coronavirus.

So far, more than 50 million people have been vaccinated. The government has encouraged people to get their second jab of the vaccine 28 days after the first one. You don’t have to wait for an SMS.

 
Coronavirus COVID-19 Sindh vaccination updates
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
sindh, vaccination in sindh, coronavirus vaccination
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Physics exam cancelled at Karachi centre following student protest
Physics exam cancelled at Karachi centre following student protest
Rain expected in Karachi in first week of September
Rain expected in Karachi in first week of September
PTI activists attempt to disrupt Junaid Safdar’s nikkah
PTI activists attempt to disrupt Junaid Safdar’s nikkah
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: 126 men identified, SC takes notice
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: 126 men identified, SC takes notice
Karachi weather update: light rain forecast today, says Met Office
Karachi weather update: light rain forecast today, says Met Office
Sindh private schools announce outdoor classes from Monday
Sindh private schools announce outdoor classes from Monday
SBCA warns people against buying 'illegal portions', pledges action
SBCA warns people against buying ‘illegal portions’, pledges action
Kabul Airport attack: 77 Afghans, 13 US troops killed
Kabul Airport attack: 77 Afghans, 13 US troops killed
Fire erupts at Karachi factory, 17 labourers killed
Fire erupts at Karachi factory, 17 labourers killed
Sindh schools to reopen from August 30
Sindh schools to reopen from August 30
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.