Monday, August 30, 2021  | 21 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Covid-19: Three Pakistani students commit suicide in Australia

NA penal asks FM to raise issue with Australian counterpart

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago

At least three Pakistani students have committed suicide in Australia after the Covid-19 related restrictions made their life miserable, a National Assembly penal heard on Monday.

The National Assembly’s standing committee on overseas Pakistanis has asked the foreign minister to raise the incidents with his Australian counterpart.

The committee presided over by Chairman Shaikh Fiazuddin discussed problems faced by Pakistani students enrolled at Australian universities.

Usman, who is one of the students affected by the situation in Australia, told the penal that at least three Pakistani students had committed suicide since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world in early 2020.

Usman told the lawmakers that after the pandemic struck Austria closed its borders, and at least five thousand Pakistanis on visit visas have been stranded in the country. Three of the students killed themselves after education-related issues spiralled out of their hands during the lockdown, he said.

The foreign office officials told the committee that education consultants representing Australian universities in Pakistan were ruthless people who ensnared students to advance their own interests.

The issue of Pakistani students and their education has been raised with the Australian officials, they said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Australia Overseas Pakistanis
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Physics exam cancelled at Karachi centre following student protest
Physics exam cancelled at Karachi centre following student protest
Karachi weather update: light rain forecast today, says Met Office
Karachi weather update: light rain forecast today, says Met Office
Odd news: First donkey export farm, Aamir Liaquat arrested
Odd news: First donkey export farm, Aamir Liaquat arrested
Pakistan schools to stay open thrice a week, 50% attendance
Pakistan schools to stay open thrice a week, 50% attendance
Kabul Airport attack: 77 Afghans, 13 US troops killed
Kabul Airport attack: 77 Afghans, 13 US troops killed
Fire erupts at Karachi factory, 17 labourers killed
Fire erupts at Karachi factory, 17 labourers killed
Noor Mukadam case: Police investigation finds Zahir Jaffer guilty
Noor Mukadam case: Police investigation finds Zahir Jaffer guilty
PDM sans PPP holds first power show in Karachi
PDM sans PPP holds first power show in Karachi
Noor Mukadam case: Therapy Works CEO gets bail
Noor Mukadam case: Therapy Works CEO gets bail
Fourteen more suspects sent to jail in Minar-e-Pakistan harassment case
Fourteen more suspects sent to jail in Minar-e-Pakistan harassment case
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.