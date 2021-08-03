Covid-19: Pakistani students above 16 years can now get vaccinated

Students across Pakistan above the age of 16 years can now get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, the National Command and Operation Centre announced Tuesday.

Students will be administered the Moderna vaccine.

The new instructions will be valid for teenagers studying in universities and colleges where Covid-19 vaccination has been made compulsory. The Moderna jab can also be given to pregnant and lactating women.

An advisory issued by NCOC revealed that these people should not administer the Moderna jab.

If you have had a severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) or an immediate allergic reaction.

In general, persons with an immediate non-anaphylactic allergic reaction to the first dose should not receive additional doses, unless recommended after review by a health professional with specialist expertise.

Those who have experienced a mild episode of COVID-19 in the recent past can receive the vaccine once the isolation period is completed.

Those with severe COVID-19 can receive the vaccine once they become clinically stable.

The development comes amidst a surge in Covid-19 cases across the country, especially Sindh and Punjab. Experts have warned that Pakistan has entered the fourth wave of infections.

Earlier in the day, NCOC chief Asad Umar revealed that Pakistan has achieved the milestone of immunising over one million people in a day. The highest number of people have been inoculated in Islamabad.

In the last 24 hours, 3,582 new cases were reported across the country, while 67 people succumbed to the virus. The infection rate has surged to 7.19%.

