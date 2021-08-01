Covid-19: NCOC bans air travel for unvaccinated Pakistanis

Pakistan has banned air travel for people who have not yet been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

The National Command and Operation Centre has made coronavirus vaccination certificates mandatory for domestic air travel from August 1.

Get yourself vaccinated by July 31 and carry your immunization certificates at all times to avoid any trouble, the forum tweeted earlier this week.

According to NCOC chief Asad Umar, people above the age of 18 who have administered at least one dose of the vaccine will be allowed to board flights.

The government tightened Covid-19 restrictions across the country after infections rose. Pakistan is currently battling the fourth wave of the deadly virus. In the last 24 hours, over 5,000 new cases were reported. The infection rate in the country has jumped to 8.02% — the highest since May 2021.

