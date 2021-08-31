Tuesday, August 31, 2021  | 22 Muharram, 1443
Covid-19: Elective surgeries suspended at four Punjab hospitals

Province reports highest single-day cases in four months

Posted: Aug 31, 2021
Posted: Aug 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The Punjab Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department has suspended elective surgeries at four main hospitals in Punjab after coronavirus cases in the province rose. According to a notification issued on Tuesday, critical surgeries at Lahore's Mayo General Hospital, Jinnah Hospital, and Lahore General Hospital. Multan's Nishter Hospital is included in the list too. The orders will come into effect immediately. The Punjab health secretary has, on the other hand, expressed concern over the surge in Covid-19 cases in the province and has instructed the authorities to immediately commence a door-to-door vaccination campaign in all districts. Read: NCOC extends Covid-19 restrictions to 27 cities He stressed people to get vaccinated against the deadly virus as soon as possible. "Vaccination and SOP compliance are the only two ways we can beat the virus." On Tuesday, Punjab reported the highest single-day cases in four months. Over 1,800 cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours along with 53 deaths. In a media briefing on Monday, Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid revealed that 72% of Covid-19 patients in the province were on ventilators. Most of these are people who have not yet been immunised. “We are vaccinating 500,000 to 700,000 people daily and working to achieve a daily target of one million vaccinations," she said, adding that the government aims to innoculate 70% of the population by December. New restrictions for unvaccinated people Earlier this week, the National Command and Operation Centre announced new restrictions as well. Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to board on both international and domestic flights from September 30.Unvaccinated people visiting and working at malls, hotels, restaurants, and guest houses won’t be allowed inside after September 30.Unvaccinated people will be barred from using public transport after October 15.Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed on motorways and highways after October 31.
