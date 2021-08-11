Court admits petition against separate dates for pre-medical entry test

The Lahore High Court has approved for hearing a petition against the Pakistan Medical Commission‘s decision to organise its pre-medical entry test for students on different dates.

Entry medical college entry exams this year have been scheduled for ten days between August 30 and September 30.

According to the petition, the new dates have been set in violation of the laws of the Pakistan Medical Commission. “Students who will sit for the pre-medical exams on August 30 will have less time to prepare as compared to students sitting at the later dates.”

Advocate Arshad and Ali Imran Rao presented arguments before the court on August 11 (Wednesday) on behalf of petitioner student Khushbakht. Justice Sultan Tanveer is the judge.

The court’s Registrar Office had objected that the date sheet was not attached when the petition was filed.

Justice Tanveer declared that this objection was invalid and ordered the office of the court to fix the petition for a hearing.

The petition argues that this is a discriminatory approach taken by the Pakistan Medical Council. It says that despite a rise in coronavirus cases, exams in 2020 were conducted on the same date.

This is what should happen this year as well, the petitioner student argued. The students demanded that a new schedule should be announced as soon as possible.

The PMC and the federal government have been named in the petition, which means that the court could ask them to respond and explain why such a decision was taken.

