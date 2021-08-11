Wednesday, August 11, 2021  | 1 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Court admits petition against separate dates for pre-medical entry test

A student has filed the petition

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

The Lahore High Court has approved for hearing a petition against the Pakistan Medical Commission‘s decision to organise its pre-medical entry test for students on different dates.

Entry medical college entry exams this year have been scheduled for ten days between August 30 and September 30.

According to the petition, the new dates have been set in violation of the laws of the Pakistan Medical Commission. “Students who will sit for the pre-medical exams on August 30 will have less time to prepare as compared to students sitting at the later dates.”

Advocate Arshad and Ali Imran Rao presented arguments before the court on August 11 (Wednesday) on behalf of petitioner student Khushbakht. Justice Sultan Tanveer is the judge.

The court’s Registrar Office had objected that the date sheet was not attached when the petition was filed.

Justice Tanveer declared that this objection was invalid and ordered the office of the court to fix the petition for a hearing.

The petition argues that this is a discriminatory approach taken by the Pakistan Medical Council. It says that despite a rise in coronavirus cases, exams in 2020 were conducted on the same date.

This is what should happen this year as well, the petitioner student argued. The students demanded that a new schedule should be announced as soon as possible.

The PMC and the federal government have been named in the petition, which means that the court could ask them to respond and explain why such a decision was taken.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Mandi Bahauddin, daughter kills mother, proposal argument
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pitiful state: Antelope at Karachi's DC office moved to zoo
Pitiful state: Antelope at Karachi’s DC office moved to zoo
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt announces public holiday on 1st Muharram
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt announces public holiday on 1st Muharram
Hamid Mir’s HARDTalk interview: Why's he banned from GEO TV?
Hamid Mir’s HARDTalk interview: Why’s he banned from GEO TV?
Gold worth Rs790m stolen from Karachi bank’s lockers
Gold worth Rs790m stolen from Karachi bank’s lockers
Sindh schools to remain closed for 10 more days
Sindh schools to remain closed for 10 more days
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Women given leadership roles at Two Holy Mosques
Women given leadership roles at Two Holy Mosques
Today's Outlook: PM in Karachi, gold sinks, exam updates
Today’s Outlook: PM in Karachi, gold sinks, exam updates
Zahir's parents had nothing to do with murder, argue lawyers
Zahir’s parents had nothing to do with murder, argue lawyers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.