HOME > News

Corruption of Rs3billion observed in KP Covid funds: report

The report was presented by the auditor-general of Pakistan

Posted: Aug 6, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago

Photo credits: Samaa

Irregularities of as much as Rs3billion have been observed in the expenditure of the coronavirus-related funds by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. 

The observations were made in a report by the auditor-general of Pakistan who analysed the expenditure of Rs8.8billion designated for coronavirus relief in the financial year 2019-20. This also includes almost Rs8billion given by the KPK finance department.

According to the report, which was presented to the president of Pakistan, more than Rs800million have been spent on suspicious purchases.

It claims that Rs800million were spent on fake medicines while the government suffered a loss of Rs100million due to medicines bought at prices higher than market rates.

More than Rs10million were spent in a suspicious manner on equipment and logistics, the report said, not ruling out the possibility of hoarding.

Embezzlement of Rs10million has also been observed in the funds provided as coverage in case of deaths of frontline workers. As much as Rs140million designated for quarantine centres was also embezzled through doubtful purchases of masks, equipment and medicines.

The report has called for inquiries of the related officials so that the culprits can be identified.

The KPK health department has submitted its reply regarding the report, its director-general Dr Niaz Mohammad told Samaa Digital.

He said the department has pointed out some observations in the report.

“The report has not considered that the funds were spent in an emergency situation. It has been made in accordance with a normal scenario,” he said.

Niaz claimed that only initial statistics have been taken into account in the report and that it cannot be deemed conclusive.

“It will be brought under the observation of the public accounts committee for further argument.”

He said if any official is proven to have done corruption, action will be taken against him.

kpk covid funds corruption report
 

