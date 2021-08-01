Coronavirus: Imran Khan urges people to wear masks, get vaccinated

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has appealed to the public to wear masks, follow SOPs, and get vaccinated as the country battles the fourth wave of the novel coronavirus.

"Just by wearing masks, the chances of the transmission of the virus reduces by nearly 60% to 70%," he said before taking calls from the nation Sunday.

We don't want a lockdown again because we know it puts the livelihood of the poor segments at risk and weakens the economy. "The Sindh government wanted to impose a complete lockdown which is fine because when movement stops the number of cases go down," the premier said.

But will we be able to save the economy through a lockdown? How will the poor people, especially daily wagers, survive? Who will give them food to feed their families?

These are the questions that need to be answered and until we find a solution we can't impose a lockdown, he said.

PM Khan stressed smart lockdowns. "Ban weddings, gathering, and dining at restaurants. Don't call students and teachers to premises until and unless they are vaccinated."

So far, over 30 million people in the country have been immunised and we are ramping up the national vaccination campaign.

"If you haven't gotten the shot yet, go now. Get vaccinated," the prime minister urged.