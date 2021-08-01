Sunday, August 1, 2021  | 21 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Coronavirus: Imran Khan urges people to wear masks, get vaccinated

PM taking live calls from public today

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan has appealed to the public to wear masks, follow SOPs, and get vaccinated as the country battles the fourth wave of the novel coronavirus.

"Just by wearing masks, the chances of the transmission of the virus reduces by nearly 60% to 70%," he said before taking calls from the nation Sunday.

We don't want a lockdown again because we know it puts the livelihood of the poor segments at risk and weakens the economy. "The Sindh government wanted to impose a complete lockdown which is fine because when movement stops the number of cases go down," the premier said.

But will we be able to save the economy through a lockdown? How will the poor people, especially daily wagers, survive? Who will give them food to feed their families?

These are the questions that need to be answered and until we find a solution we can't impose a lockdown, he said.

PM Khan stressed smart lockdowns. "Ban weddings, gathering, and dining at restaurants. Don't call students and teachers to premises until and unless they are vaccinated."

So far, over 30 million people in the country have been immunised and we are ramping up the national vaccination campaign.

"If you haven't gotten the shot yet, go now. Get vaccinated," the prime minister urged.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
CCTV show Noor jumped off terrace to protect herself: lawyer
CCTV show Noor jumped off terrace to protect herself: lawyer
Karachi weather: No rain expected in coming days
Karachi weather: No rain expected in coming days
Watch: Islamabad Sector E11 cloudburst floods neighbourhood in torrents
Watch: Islamabad Sector E11 cloudburst floods neighbourhood in torrents
Noor Mukadam case: CCTV footage's forensic, suspect in police custody
Noor Mukadam case: CCTV footage’s forensic, suspect in police custody
AJK Elections 2021: PTI wins 25 seats, PPP nine
AJK Elections 2021: PTI wins 25 seats, PPP nine
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Sindh imposes 'partial lockdown' in Karachi till August 8
Sindh imposes ‘partial lockdown’ in Karachi till August 8
Zahir Jaffer's name added to movement blacklist, police continue investigation
Zahir Jaffer’s name added to movement blacklist, police continue investigation
Karachi lockdown: exams postponed, takeaways banned
Karachi lockdown: exams postponed, takeaways banned
Five men assault, rape a goat in Okara
Five men assault, rape a goat in Okara
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.