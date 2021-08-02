Justice will prevail in Noor Mukadam case: Sheikh Rasheed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has assured that all the investigation into the Noor Mukadam case is complete. Forensic tests have been conducted and reports have been submitted in court.

“I have put in all my efforts in the case and am confident the court will hand Zahir Jaffer a death sentence,” he during a media briefing in Islamabad Monday.

Zahir Jaffer, who was arrested for murdering the 27-year-old daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat Noor Mukadam, appeared before an Islamabad court Monday after the completion of his two-day physical remand.

A case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered against Zahir at the Kohsar Police Station.

Investigation into abduction of Afghan ambassador’s daughter

A team from Afghanistan has arrived in Islamabad to investigate the abduction and assault of Ambassador Najibullah Alikhel’s daughter, Rasheed revealed.

“The police has been instructed to cooperate with them and provide all evidence collected,” he said. “They can interview all the 11 people who were questioned in the investigation, including the four taxi drivers.”

The minister assured that Pakistan is a free country and the Afghan team will face no hindrance in their investigation here.

Talking about the border management and security at the Torkham border, he said that the Pakistan Army is prepared for everything, and the fencing of the border is complete.

“So far, no Afghan refugees have crossed the border. A total of 208 people came from the Balochistan border but they had proper documentation.”

Islamabad rain

Rasheed added that the government has taken new steps to prevent another flood episode in Islamabad like that one that happened in E-11 last week.

The Capital Development Authority has been instructed to install 190 new cameras in the city and resume its Rescue 1122 service.

“I have told the deputy commissioner to demolish all buildings conducted on nullahs by August 30,” the minister said, adding that he will supervise the operation himself.

