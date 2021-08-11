Wednesday, August 11, 2021  | 1 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Computerise KMC land records, directs Wahab

He said information should be available on the KMC website

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab has directed the KMC Land Department to make arrangements regarding computerising land records.

Wahab issued the directives during a meeting on Wednesday with the department officials.

He said details of all KMC properties including its plots should be available on its official website so that people can easily access information regarding the KMC properties online.

He said the department should ensure proper arrangements to safeguard KMC properties, adding that the KMC Law Department should pursue the court cases properly pertaining to them.

KMC Land Department director Tariq Siddiqui briefed the administrator regarding the KMC land record.

Siddiqui claimed that the KMC has kept its land record since 1800 and that it is in a dilapidated condition.

The director said the KMC has started to make the old record computerised; adding the lease, mutation and transfer record of is being computerised since February.

Siddiqui assured the old KMC land record is also being computerised after scanning.

“The KMC land department achieved 90% of its revenue target in last fiscal year,” he said, adding that it is determined to achieve its target in the current FY2021-22.

Wahab directed the department to analyse the KMC land rates along with the Board of Revenue and to increase them as per law, where needed.   

Wahab was appointed as the administrator of the KMC last week.

He was appointed following orders by Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto.

He will also retain his position as the advisor to the Sindh chief minister

Wahab has been tasked to fix the local development-related issues, especially the functioning of the KMC. He replaces Laeeq Ahmed.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Mandi Bahauddin, daughter kills mother, proposal argument
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pitiful state: Antelope at Karachi's DC office moved to zoo
Pitiful state: Antelope at Karachi’s DC office moved to zoo
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Hamid Mir’s HARDTalk interview: Why's he banned from GEO TV?
Hamid Mir’s HARDTalk interview: Why’s he banned from GEO TV?
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt announces public holiday on 1st Muharram
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt announces public holiday on 1st Muharram
Gold worth Rs790m stolen from Karachi bank’s lockers
Gold worth Rs790m stolen from Karachi bank’s lockers
Sindh schools to remain closed for 10 more days
Sindh schools to remain closed for 10 more days
Today's Outlook: PM in Karachi, gold sinks, exam updates
Today’s Outlook: PM in Karachi, gold sinks, exam updates
Women given leadership roles at Two Holy Mosques
Women given leadership roles at Two Holy Mosques
Sindh board exams to resume August 10
Sindh board exams to resume August 10
Zahir Jaffer raped, tortured Noor Mukadam before murder: forensic report
Zahir Jaffer raped, tortured Noor Mukadam before murder: forensic report
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.