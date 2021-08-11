Computerise KMC land records, directs Wahab

Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab has directed the KMC Land Department to make arrangements regarding computerising land records.

Wahab issued the directives during a meeting on Wednesday with the department officials.

He said details of all KMC properties including its plots should be available on its official website so that people can easily access information regarding the KMC properties online.

He said the department should ensure proper arrangements to safeguard KMC properties, adding that the KMC Law Department should pursue the court cases properly pertaining to them.

KMC Land Department director Tariq Siddiqui briefed the administrator regarding the KMC land record.

Siddiqui claimed that the KMC has kept its land record since 1800 and that it is in a dilapidated condition.

The director said the KMC has started to make the old record computerised; adding the lease, mutation and transfer record of is being computerised since February.

Siddiqui assured the old KMC land record is also being computerised after scanning.

“The KMC land department achieved 90% of its revenue target in last fiscal year,” he said, adding that it is determined to achieve its target in the current FY2021-22.

Wahab directed the department to analyse the KMC land rates along with the Board of Revenue and to increase them as per law, where needed.

Wahab was appointed as the administrator of the KMC last week.

He was appointed following orders by Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto.

He will also retain his position as the advisor to the Sindh chief minister

Wahab has been tasked to fix the local development-related issues, especially the functioning of the KMC. He replaces Laeeq Ahmed.

