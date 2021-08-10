Tuesday, August 10, 2021  | 30 Zilhaj, 1442
Chaman border: Afghans don’t need visas to enter Pakistan now

They can show their identity cards

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
Posted: Aug 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago

Pakistan announced on Tuesday that from now on Afghans who have Tazkira (Afghan Identity Card) can enter Pakistan via Chaman terminal.

Chaman Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Jumadad Mandokhel said that now along with CNIC jolders, the Tazkira holders can also come to Pakistan.

“Recently, the border crossing was closed from the Afghanistan side,” he said. The government of Pakistan had kept it open before and it still is, he added.

Mandokhel said there was some [issue] with the timing. “Earlier, due to the corona SOPs, the timing was from 8am to 11am. The government of Pakistan has decided to extend the timing for all kind of movement,” the deputy commissioner said.

New timings will be from 8am to 4pm, Mandokhel said.

He said that the new timing is applicable on pedestrian as well as vehicular movement for kinds of trade including Afghan Transit Trade.

The deputy commissioner said that people will have to follow corona SOPs and get vaccinated.

Last week, Afghan Taliban closed the Chaman-Spin Boldak border and said that until Pakistan relaxed its visa requirements for Afghans, no one will be allowed through, Reuters reported.

Taliban start charging Customs duties on Pak-Afghan trade

Last month the Afghan Taliban started imposing Customs tariffs on commercial goods, which will force traders to pay double taxes.

Traders said that the Afghan government is already charging taxes, and now the Taliban will increase the cost of doing business, which will affect trade in both countries.

According to a tariff document obtained by SAMAA Digital, the movement of 376 items will be taxed, including cranes, excavators, electronics, animals, medicines and food. The rate is determined by number and ton.
