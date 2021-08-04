Wednesday, August 4, 2021  | 24 Zilhaj, 1442
Case registered over video, photo shoot at Jinnah image

A couple's photos went viral

Posted: Aug 4, 2021
Posted: Aug 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago

Art: SAMAA Digital

Islamabad’s Koral police have registered a case over a photo and video shoot by a young man and woman at the scene of Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s image.

The case, No. 689/21 under Section 294 (obscene acts and songs) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), has been registered on the written complaint of a citizen named Rashid Malik.

In his written application to the police, Malik said that as a resident of Islamabad and every citizen, like him, he was bound to protect the sacred and historical places in the capital’s territory.

“I want to bring to your knowledge that a nude couple disrespected Muhammad Ali Jinnah by shooting a video of dancing and took photos along with an image of the founder at Koral Chowk,” Malik claimed.

The complainant, who is also chairman of the Tehreek-e-Islamabad organization, requested a forensic analysis of the videos and photos that went viral.

