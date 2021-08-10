Car snatching family gang busted in Karachi

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell claimed to have arrested a family accused of stealing vehicles at gunpoint.

According to SSP AVLC Arif Aslam Rao, two men – one of them a sports board employee – and a woman were among those detained.

Shahab and his mother Ambar, also known as Shabbo Naz, and her second husband Liaquat rented cars from different areas.

They would tell the drivers to take them to North Karachi.

After reaching a deserted spot, they would point the gun at the drivers and run away with their vehicle.

The colours and registration numbers would then be scanned and modified before putting the vehicles for sale or rent.

The suspects are on remand in seven other cases. They have been arrested for the first time.

The vehicles will be returned to their owners after necessary process.