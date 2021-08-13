Friday, August 13, 2021  | 3 Muharram, 1443
HOME > News

CAA launches rapid PCR test service for Pakistani travellers

Airlines Operators Committee approves 15 laboratories

Posted: Aug 13, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Civil Aviation Authority has launched rapid PCR test service at major airports of the country, including Karachi Lahore, and Islamabad.

According to officials, NCOC had requested authorities to allocate space for test counters. Now that service has been provided, the list of 15 laboratories approved by the Airlines Operators Committee has also been released.

These labs have started working at Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Faislabad, and Sialkot airports.

The AOC has reduced the charges for rapid PCR tests at Peshawar Airport from Rs6,500 to Rs4,000.

The CAA said that authorities have also asked to reduce charges at other airports to ease the financial burden on passengers.

Many passengers were stranded at the Karachi and Islamabad airports after the United Arab Emirates imposed the requirement of a rapid PCR test for entering the country.

The carriage of UAE residents from India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Uganda was suspended, a circular published on the FlyDubai website on August 4 read.

However, it said the following categories of passengers, whether vaccinated or not, will be granted permission to enter Dubai subject to compliance with certain conditions:

  • Members of medical staff
  • Educational sector employees
  • Students currently studying in the UAE
  • Holders of a valid visa issued on humanitarian grounds
  • Employees of local and federal government entities
  • Passengers undergoing medical treatment in the UAE

These passengers will, however, have to present a printed copy of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result and must undergo a rapid PCR, RT PCR, ID NOW, or molecular test four hours before boarding the aircraft in their countries of departure. They must undergo a PCR test on arrival in Dubai.

CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY Pakistan Rapid PCR test
 
RELATED STORIES

