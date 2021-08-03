Tuesday, August 3, 2021  | 23 Zilhaj, 1442
CAA changes Covid-19 PRC requirements for inbound passengers

New SOPs will come into effect from Aug 9

The Civil Aviation Authority has issued new SOPs for international inbound passengers to counter the surge of coronavirus cases globally.

“All inbound passengers of and above six years will be required to carry a valid negative PCR Test Result conducted within 72 hours prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan,” a notification issued by the authority on Tuesday said.

All these passengers arriving in Pakistan will be tested through rapid testing kits.

Anyone between the ages of six and 12 testing positive will be home-quarantined under the supervision of local authorities, the notification added. Passengers over the age of 12 testing positive will be quarantined at a designated place as per the existing policy, it added.

The new SOPs will be effective from August 9, Monday.

 
