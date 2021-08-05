Thursday, August 5, 2021  | 25 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

CAA bans serving meals on domestic flights

Air crew to wear masks, follow SOPs

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The Civil Aviation Authority has placed a ban on serving meals on domestic flights, both chartered and private, across Pakistan as coronavirus cases continue to rise. The aircrew and staff have been instructed to ensure SOPs such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing are followed on board. CAA lifted the ban on serving meals on July 21, which has now been reimposed. According to a notification issued Thursday, the decision was taken on instructions from the NCOC. Earlier this week, the government decided to ban domestic air travel for people who have not yet been immunised against the deadly virus. Travellers will have to show their vaccination certificates before boarding the flight. On Sunday, eight passengers were offloaded at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport for not carrying the certificates. They were flying to Islamabad. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Civil Aviation Authority has placed a ban on serving meals on domestic flights, both chartered and private, across Pakistan as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

The aircrew and staff have been instructed to ensure SOPs such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing are followed on board.

CAA lifted the ban on serving meals on July 21, which has now been reimposed. According to a notification issued Thursday, the decision was taken on instructions from the NCOC.

Earlier this week, the government decided to ban domestic air travel for people who have not yet been immunised against the deadly virus. Travellers will have to show their vaccination certificates before boarding the flight.

On Sunday, eight passengers were offloaded at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport for not carrying the certificates. They were flying to Islamabad.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY flights
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Civil Aviation Authority, meal service ban, CAA flights, domestic flights, Pakistan travel
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Sindh imposes 'partial lockdown' in Karachi till August 8
Sindh imposes ‘partial lockdown’ in Karachi till August 8
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer's physical remand extended
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer’s physical remand extended
Karachi lockdown: exams postponed, takeaways banned
Karachi lockdown: exams postponed, takeaways banned
Karachi men arrested for hosting party on rooftop
Karachi men arrested for hosting party on rooftop
Woman found dead in Islamabad's F-11
Woman found dead in Islamabad’s F-11
The Prime Minister House is up for rent
The Prime Minister House is up for rent
People donate $36,000 for Noor Mukadam's legal case in 19...
People donate $36,000 for Noor Mukadam’s legal case in 19 hours
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.