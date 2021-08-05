CAA bans serving meals on domestic flights

The Civil Aviation Authority has placed a ban on serving meals on domestic flights, both chartered and private, across Pakistan as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

The aircrew and staff have been instructed to ensure SOPs such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing are followed on board.

CAA lifted the ban on serving meals on July 21, which has now been reimposed. According to a notification issued Thursday, the decision was taken on instructions from the NCOC.

Earlier this week, the government decided to ban domestic air travel for people who have not yet been immunised against the deadly virus. Travellers will have to show their vaccination certificates before boarding the flight.

On Sunday, eight passengers were offloaded at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport for not carrying the certificates. They were flying to Islamabad.

