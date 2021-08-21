Saturday, August 21, 2021  | 12 Muharram, 1443
Burewala men abduct, rape labourer’s son: father

FIR registers, no arrests made

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
At least 10 men abducted and assaulted a labourer’s son in Punjab’s Burewala, the police said Saturday.

According to a complaint registered by the victim’s father, the suspects took the boy to an empty plot and beat him up. “They harassed and raped my son too,” the man told the police.

The suspects filmed the entire ordeal and put up the video on social media. It shows the men grabbing the victim’s hands and legs and slapping him multiple times.

An FIR under the following sections of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered:

  • 148: Rioting, armed with deadly weapon
  • 149: Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object
  • 342: Punishment for wrongful confinement
  • 379: Punishment for theft
  • 377: Unnatural offences
  • 452: House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint
  • 506B: Punishment for criminal intimidation
  • 511: Punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or for shorter terms

The investigation officer said no arrests have been made so far. The police are conducting raids to arrest the suspects as soon as possible.

A medical test of the victim will be conducted later in the day too, the officer added.

 
